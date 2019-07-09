Lafayette Investments Holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp Com (SASR) Has Increased by $377,239 as Market Value Rose; Venor Capital Management LP Trimmed Bioscrip (BIOS) Holding by $922,014; Market Value Declined

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Com (SASR) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 12,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,159 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 95,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 109,987 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 17.58% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR)

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bioscrip Inc (BIOS) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 922,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11.93 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 12.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bioscrip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $386.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 635,638 shares traded. BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) has declined 14.40% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BIOS News: 26/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP: CORRECTIONS RELATE TO ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, PAYABLE; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip: Material Weakness Didn’t Have Any Effect on 2017 Fincl Statements; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip Will Report Material Weakness Related to Certain Spreadsheets Used to Calculate Periodic Adjustments; 08/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO SEES ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $54 MLN TO $58 MLN; 16/05/2018 – BioScrip to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP- FY2017 RESULTS REFLECT ANTICIPATED IMMATERIAL CORRECTIONS TO PRELIM FINANCIAL RESULTS REPORTED IN CO’S PRESS RELEASE DATED MARCH 8; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip Accounting Review Identifies ‘internal Control Deficiencies’ And ‘material Weakness’ — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP CONCLUDES ACCOUNTING REVIEW; 08/03/2018 BioScrip 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 08/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP INC – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET REVENUE OF $182.6 MLN, INCLUDING CORE PRODUCT MIX OF 75.7%, COMPARED TO 69.6% IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER

Since January 22, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $125,925 activity. The insider Friis Mark E bought $31,860. Stephenson Mona Abutaleb also bought $20,081 worth of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) on Tuesday, January 22. $31,689 worth of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) shares were bought by MAIWURM JAMES J. Shares for $29,972 were bought by REEDER JOE.

Analysts await BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 35.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by BioScrip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% EPS growth.

