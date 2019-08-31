Lafayette Investments Holding in Markel Com (MKL) Cut as Stock Rose; Polaris Inds Com (PII) Shareholder Orrstown Financial Services Trimmed Its Stake as Shares Declined

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc Com (PII) by 89.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 4,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 481 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 4,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $82.02. About 384,036 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 686.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 331.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES – DEAL TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC A BOAT MANUFACTURER OWNED BY VOGEL FAMILY, MANAGEMENT & BALMORAL FUNDS, IN AN ALL-CASH DEAL; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS TO PARTICIPATE IN OPTIMUS GLOBAL RIGHTS ISSUE; 06/03/2018 – Polaris Indust: 3/6/2018 7:00:00 AM 2019 Polaris Snowmobile Lineup Features New Technology, New Models, and the All-New Polaris; 16/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Acquires Fourth Dimension Engineering; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Signs Collaboration Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Join its Immunotherapy Platform for Clinical Trials and; 21/05/2018 – Polaris Named to Fortune 500 List; 09/05/2018 – EICHER 4Q EARNINGS INCLUDE INR1.87B LOSS RELATED TO POLARIS JV; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Launches Industry’s Most Complete Government Side-by-Side Line-Up; 07/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of vehicle maker Polaris Industries

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Markel Corp Com (MKL) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 1,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 19,982 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.91 million, down from 21,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1143.08. About 24,927 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $94.47 million for 12.82 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

