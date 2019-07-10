Lafayette Investments Has Upped Walt Disney Holding Co (DIS) Position; Panagora Asset Management Has Lowered Aaron’s (AAN) Position

Lafayette Investments Inc increased Walt Disney Holding Co (DIS) stake by 11.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lafayette Investments Inc acquired 4,900 shares as Walt Disney Holding Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Lafayette Investments Inc holds 45,805 shares with $5.09 million value, up from 40,905 last quarter. Walt Disney Holding Co now has $254.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.61. About 5.86M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased Aaron’s Inc (AAN) stake by 6.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 14,394 shares as Aaron’s Inc (AAN)’s stock rose 7.62%. The Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 199,130 shares with $10.47 million value, down from 213,524 last quarter. Aaron’s Inc now has $4.23B valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $62.47. About 384,148 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 34.09% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.66% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN)

Analysts await Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. AAN’s profit will be $59.56 million for 17.75 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Aaron's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) stake by 94,994 shares to 231,765 valued at $23.03 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) stake by 85,720 shares and now owns 89,188 shares. James River Group Holdings L (NASDAQ:JRVR) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Aaron’s Inc (NYSE:AAN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aaron’s Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of AAN in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Stephens maintained Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) rating on Friday, February 15. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $57 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 17 investors sold AAN shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 46 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 5.79% less from 68.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scopus Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 18,000 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 10,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Los Angeles & Equity invested 0% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Td Asset reported 43,632 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability reported 223,742 shares stake. California Employees Retirement System invested in 126,915 shares. Blackrock accumulated 8.08 million shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 199,130 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Lpl Fincl Lc invested 0% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Keybank Association Oh reported 0% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Northern Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 1.66M shares. 426,634 are held by Gamco Investors Et Al. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0% invested in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 8,471 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 16. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Macquarie Research. Goldman Sachs maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, April 4. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $142 target. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, May 6 with “Buy”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 30. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. The insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 42 shares worth $4,737. On Wednesday, February 6 WOODFORD BRENT sold $227,200 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust & Com reported 1.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Griffin Asset Mgmt invested in 0.2% or 12,585 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 7.85M shares. 51,564 are held by Vision. Bbva Compass Bank Inc owns 86,295 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Wright Investors Ser Incorporated reported 1.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 17,333 were reported by Choate Investment Advisors. Thompson Investment Mgmt owns 1.71% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 80,589 shares. Atlanta L L C owns 414,168 shares. Argent Tru owns 49,949 shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Com Pa holds 0.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 60,977 shares. Pettee Invsts holds 27,408 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 340,649 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has 0.56% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).