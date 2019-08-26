Lafayette Investments Has Upped T Rowe Price Group (TROW) Position By $556,800; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG)

Lafayette Investments Inc increased T Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) stake by 7.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lafayette Investments Inc acquired 5,568 shares as T Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)’s stock rose 6.90%. The Lafayette Investments Inc holds 80,056 shares with $8.02M value, up from 74,488 last quarter. T Rowe Price Group Inc now has $24.88B valuation. The stock decreased 3.27% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $105.61. About 1.20M shares traded or 8.12% up from the average. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Net Reflects Impact of the Firm Adopting New Acctg Guidance on Jan. 1; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price New Era Adds Teck Resources, Cuts Concho; 22/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HIRES CHRIS WU FOR AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES TEAM; 13/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price Launches Multi-Strategy Total Return Fund; 21/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders approve CEO Musk’s $2.6 bln compensation plan; 12/03/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE PRELIMINARY FEB. MONTH-END AUM $1.02 TRILLION; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.9% Position in Porter Bancorp; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.7% Position in Aptiv; 27/03/2018 – T. ROWE’S LEVENSON: U.S. IS NOW LATE IN THE BUSINESS CYCLE; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Net $453.7M

Among 4 analysts covering InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has GBX 5600 highest and GBX 4700 lowest target. GBX 5200’s average target is 1.78% above currents GBX 5109 stock price. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 15 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 15 by Berenberg. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 2 by UBS. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, August 13. See InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Among 6 analysts covering T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. T. Rowe Price Group has $121 highest and $9000 lowest target. $107.43’s average target is 1.72% above currents $105.61 stock price. T. Rowe Price Group had 14 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) earned “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley maintained T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $102 target. The stock of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of TROW in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $263,597 activity. 2,617 shares valued at $263,597 were sold by Robert W. Sharps on Wednesday, March 13.

