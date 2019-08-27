Lafayette Investments Has Trimmed Stake in Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) as Share Price Rose; As Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Spitfire Capital Has Decreased by $2.06 Million Its Stake

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 60,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 132,889 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, down from 193,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $758.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 67,688 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 25/04/2018 – Rice Hall James Buys New 1.5% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 21/04/2018 – DJ Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMCO); 04/04/2018 – New CM Lodestar VS Electric Chain Hoist Harnesses the Power of Intelligent Lifting; 16/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $835.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – QTRLY NET SALES $214.1 MILLION VS $183.7 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c Vs. 4c; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expects 1Q Rev to Grow 7%-9% Including FX Benefit; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.05 Per Share

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 16,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 125,178 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02M, down from 141,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $75.2. About 1.07M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CMCO shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 2.81% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco owns 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 111,497 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Mirae Asset Global Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Goldman Sachs Inc has 72,054 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 1.81M shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.02% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 33,019 shares. State Street stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Systematic Fincl Management Limited Partnership holds 0.53% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) or 451,094 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 54,452 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 7,660 shares. Pnc holds 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) or 7,190 shares. Rutabaga Capital Limited Liability Company Ma stated it has 79,327 shares. Walthausen Ltd Liability holds 1.37% or 305,841 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Partners invested in 1,673 shares or 0% of the stock. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De reported 103,634 shares.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 46,539 shares to 998,414 shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.15% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Aviva Public Limited Company owns 219,274 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Verition Fund Limited Com invested 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Rowland Commerce Investment Counsel Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Invesco accumulated 3.06M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ativo Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 502,520 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Madison Invest Hldgs Inc accumulated 75,825 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.12 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft Associates Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.14% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 966,445 shares. 18,080 are owned by Winfield Assocs. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.05% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11 million and $271.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,568 shares to 80,056 shares, valued at $8.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp Com (NYSE:WHR) by 3,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.51 million for 14.80 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.