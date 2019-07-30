Lafayette Investments Has Trimmed Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding by $479,508; Stock Price Rose; Private Capital Management Cut Its Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Stake by $422,484 as Market Value Declined

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 2,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,632 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22M, down from 41,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $191.99. About 1.57M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 12,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 186,430 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, down from 198,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.07. About 1.13M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SNV’s profit will be $158.44 million for 9.42 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Synovus Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.00% EPS growth.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 157,625 shares to 713,265 shares, valued at $8.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI).

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11M and $271.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,649 shares to 18,571 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Grp Inc New Com by 20,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:SASR).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01 million for 17.39 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

