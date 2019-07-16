Lafayette Investments Has Trimmed Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding; Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Sentiment Is 1.29

Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 36 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 28 trimmed and sold positions in Audiocodes LTD. The investment professionals in our database now have: 8.18 million shares, down from 8.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Audiocodes LTD in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 22 Increased: 18 New Position: 18.

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 6.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 2,578 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock rose 10.97%. The Lafayette Investments Inc holds 38,632 shares with $7.22 million value, down from 41,210 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $54.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $204.11. About 1.29 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP , converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service well-known provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company has market cap of $500.01 million. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. It has a 36.38 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications.

The stock increased 1.00% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 127,700 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) has risen 98.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 1.8% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. for 421,562 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc owns 105,021 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Globeflex Capital L P has 0.83% invested in the company for 282,255 shares. The California-based Menta Capital Llc has invested 0.45% in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 50,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Webster Bancorp N A has 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Pggm owns 0.03% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 34,400 shares. Roundview Limited Liability Com stated it has 5,542 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Dana Invest Advsrs Inc owns 194,377 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Blue Financial Capital Inc reported 0.11% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 5,180 shares. James Investment Rech Incorporated invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Tortoise Invest Management holds 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 239 shares. Guggenheim Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 33,729 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cohen & Steers Inc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 780,631 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel accumulated 55,155 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp has 0.05% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 28,449 shares. Pettee Inc stated it has 0.38% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Brown Advisory Inc has 87,389 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Southern had 15 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NSC in report on Tuesday, February 12 with “Underweight” rating. As per Friday, January 25, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 12 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained the shares of NSC in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NSC in report on Monday, April 29 with “Underweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. $858,097 worth of stock was sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $94,117 were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew on Thursday, February 14.

