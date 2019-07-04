Lafayette Investments Has Lowered Its Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Holding; Echo Global Logistics Has 0.95 Sentiment

Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO) investors sentiment is 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is flat, as only 73 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 77 cut down and sold stock positions in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 45.55 million shares, up from 25.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Echo Global Logistics Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 60 Increased: 50 New Position: 23.

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) stake by 11.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 16,695 shares as Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Lafayette Investments Inc holds 125,178 shares with $9.02 million value, down from 141,873 last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio Com now has $48.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $83.65. About 1.40 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS

Analysts await Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 12.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ECHO’s profit will be $10.04M for 13.53 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Echo Global Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 64,855 shares traded. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) has declined 21.62% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ECHO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Echo Global Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECHO); 06/03/2018 Echo Global Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 17/05/2018 – Echo Named to the 2018 Food Logistics’ Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain; 17/05/2018 – Echo Named to the 2018 Food Logistics’ Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain; 25/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.25 BLN TO $2.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q Rev $577.1M; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 20/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington R; 13/03/2018 – Echo Global at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $543.43 million. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. It has a 19.66 P/E ratio. The firm offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. for 337,620 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc owns 76,457 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Asset Management Inc has 0.92% invested in the company for 458,598 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James & Associates Llc has invested 0.88% in the stock. Ami Asset Management Corp, a California-based fund reported 375,763 shares.

More notable recent Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks Investment Research to Launch App for Amazon Echo & Google Home Devices – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Releases New Echo Dot Kids Edition Smart Speaker – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Growing Number of Tech Giants Looking to Move Production Out of China – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon is Delivering Star-Studded Deals for Members on Prime Day – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $817.57M for 14.94 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moore Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.33% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Gyroscope Cap Management invested in 1.09% or 39,566 shares. Principal Financial Gru Inc stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Vident Investment Advisory Lc owns 44,632 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.08% or 10,261 shares in its portfolio. Amp Invsts Ltd accumulated 362,184 shares. Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Mgmt has invested 1.39% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Johnson Counsel Incorporated reported 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 94,516 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Meeder Asset reported 14,910 shares. 550,120 were reported by Assetmark. American Century invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 30,041 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 0.1% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Point72 Asset LP reported 0% stake.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Progressive had 15 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, January 9 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 17 by UBS. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, June 13. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PGR in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. Janney Capital initiated The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Thursday, June 20. Janney Capital has “Hold” rating and $59 target.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Hedge Funds Love The Progressive Corporation (PGR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progressive’s Dashboard Report: May 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.89 million activity. Barbagallo John A sold $2.94 million worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Friday, January 25. 18,000 The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares with value of $1.20 million were sold by Charney M Jeffrey. Sauerland John P sold 12,000 shares worth $783,240. 292 shares valued at $19,663 were bought by Snyder Barbara R on Monday, February 11.

Lafayette Investments Inc increased Ryanair Hldgs Plc Sponsored Ad stake by 5,378 shares to 68,228 valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Jefferies Grp Inc New Com stake by 20,791 shares and now owns 368,835 shares. Liberty Media Corp Del Com Ser was raised too.