Lafayette Investments Has Lifted Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Com (SASR) by $377,239 as Market Value Rose; Spitfire Capital Position In Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Was Has Boosted

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Com (SASR) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 12,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 108,159 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 95,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $32.7. About 24,278 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 26/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million; 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 03/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 161,224 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, up from 150,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.34. About 110,374 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 06/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial to buy four Fortive businesses in $3 bln deal; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 07/03/2018 – Fortive To Sell 4 A&S Companies To Altra Industrial In A Deal Valued At $3 Billion — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion to Combine With Four Operating Companies From Fortive’s Automation and Specialty Platform; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – RECEIVED ABOUT $2.0 BLN OF COMMITTED FINANCING FROM GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine With Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP SAYS CO OWE ALTRA TERMINATION FEE OF $40 MLN UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Will Remain Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,019 shares. Blackrock invested in 2.95 million shares. 7,341 were accumulated by Zebra Cap Management Lc. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 0.63% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 71,132 shares. Toth Finance Advisory Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 72,836 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) or 81,534 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.01% stake. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). 10,004 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd. Cornercap Counsel holds 27,185 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability reported 27,984 shares. Kestrel Invest Mngmt Corporation holds 23,300 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $42,295 activity. $12,323 worth of stock was bought by Michael Mark C on Monday, March 11.

