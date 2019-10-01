Lafayette Investments Has Lifted Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $871,926; Tealwood Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position as Stock Declined

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 41.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 41,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 60,082 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.29M, down from 102,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 12.72M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 106.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 2,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 4,657 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, up from 2,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $385.51. About 796,614 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Hewson Says Trump Influenced the F-35 Deal (Video); 16/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – AWARDED 7-YEAR, $3.53 BLN CONTRACT; 23/04/2018 – Lockheed says ‘flow’ battery will boost use of renewable power; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – INCREASE IN AERONAUTICS’ QTRLY NET SALES WAS PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HIGHER NET SALES OF ABOUT $185 MLN FOR F-35 PROGRAM; 11/04/2018 – Ankit Panda: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force; 20/04/2018 – The Japan Times: Lockheed Martin to offer Japan stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 fighters to upgrade ASDF: sources…

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.04 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

