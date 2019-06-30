Lafayette Investments Has Lifted Position in Delta Air Lines Del Com New (DAL) by $2.49 Million; 1St Source Bank Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 1,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $524.55. About 373,002 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Del Com New (DAL) by 357.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 48,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,520 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 13,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Del Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $56.75. About 8.03M shares traded or 50.75% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 11/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: EXCLUSIVE: Video from inside a Delta flight to London forced to turn back to Atlanta due to a fire. WATCH:; 07/03/2018 – DELTA HAS 50 SCHEDULED CANCELLATIONS IN NORTHEAST THURSDAY; 08/05/2018 – Paul Rogers: Breaking: San Jose water agency approves up to $650 million for Jerry Brown’s Delta tunnels project…; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SEES BOSTON AIRPORT RESTART ON WEDNESDAY; 27/04/2018 – Wow. Been sitting here on the ground at DCA for 45 MINUTES and counting with no gate to pull into to de-plane. Bravo @Delta; 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH TRAFFIC UP 4.3%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Average Fuel Price $1.98 Per Gallon; 12/04/2018 – Delta Keeps Sales Momentum; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS UNIT COSTS IMPACTED BY WEATHER – RELATED EXPENSES AND REVENUE RECOGNITION DURING MARCH-QTR

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $20.67 million activity. GUTHART GARY S had sold 28,152 shares worth $14.65 million on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $3.94 million was made by MOHR MARSHALL on Tuesday, February 5. 1,410 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares with value of $770,652 were sold by Myriam Curet.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0.07% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 4,157 shares. Ftb Incorporated holds 78 shares. Ipg Advsr Ltd Company reported 0% stake. 117,446 are held by Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp. 102 were accumulated by Kings Point Capital Mngmt. Farmers And Merchants Investments reported 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Piedmont Advsrs accumulated 10,087 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl has invested 0.7% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). First Mercantile holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 361 shares. 1,873 were reported by Schroder Mgmt Grp. Oakmont owns 70,379 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,440 shares. World Asset Management owns 0.22% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 7,602 shares. Susquehanna International Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 16,536 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pittenger Anderson Inc owns 6,279 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,483 shares to 24,537 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 3,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,299 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

