Lafayette Investments Has Decreased Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position by $947,191; Eaton Vance Management Trimmed American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $23.41 Million; Stock Rose

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 190,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2.45 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $301.15M, down from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 4.38 million shares traded or 28.21% up from the average. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 20,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 108,776 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15M, down from 128,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 30.25M shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Struggles to Distance Itself from Crises (Audio); 06/04/2018 – ISS SAYS “CAUTIONARY SUPPORT” FOR INCUMBENT NOMINEES — ON WELLS FARGO BOARD PRIOR TO 2017 — IS WARRANTED, WHILE SUPPORT FOR ALL NEW NOMINEES IS WARRANTED; 12/04/2018 – TriMas Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS ARE STILL A GREAT INVESTMENT IN TERMS OF RETURN ON TANGIBLE NET ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – Yuka Hayashi: BREAKING: Wells Fargo’s 401(k) practices probed by Labor Department; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – CFPB ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT WITH WELLS FARGO FOR AUTO-LOAN ADMINISTRATION AND MORTGAGE PRACTICES; 29/05/2018 – WOFFORD JOINS INDUSTRIALS INVESTMENT BANKING OF WELLS FARGO; 08/05/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 82,489 shares. The New York-based Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.78% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreno Evelyn V holds 0.95% or 65,829 shares in its portfolio. 7,384 were reported by Schulhoff Inc. California-based Perigon Wealth Ltd has invested 0.2% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Allen Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 4,450 shares stake. Blue Edge Capital Lc reported 0% stake. First Manhattan holds 2.93M shares. Golub Gru Llc reported 2.63% stake. Cognios Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 12,356 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc holds 0.57% or 19.87M shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated invested 0.11% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Barrett Asset Llc has 0.05% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 14,785 shares. Roundview Capital Limited invested 0.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). British Columbia Invest Management Corporation reported 0.45% stake.

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11M and $282.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,402 shares to 4,657 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $45.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 3,431 shares to 16,845 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 35,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Analysts await American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.04 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American ExpreS Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chesley Taft & Assoc Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.97% or 100,202 shares. Gradient Investments has 0.07% invested in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Magellan Asset owns 9.58M shares for 3.4% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins Company, a Japan-based fund reported 31,041 shares. Parnassus Ca holds 2.85% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) for 6.11M shares. Shell Asset Company accumulated 158,165 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv owns 5,199 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Kempen Capital Management Nv accumulated 15,361 shares. Brookstone Cap Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Dumont Blake Advsrs Limited Company invested in 1,810 shares. Capital Planning Advsr Ltd Llc reported 28,176 shares. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) or 300 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 2,740 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And reported 12,052 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.