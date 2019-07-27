Lafayette Investments Has Decreased Holding in Alleghany (Y) by $1.03 Million as Share Price Rose; Element Capital Management Has Lowered Its Bp Plc (BP) Holding by $441,094 as Valuation Declined

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (Y) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 1,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,464 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63 million, down from 14,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $8.89 during the last trading session, reaching $703.97. About 62,512 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 16.11% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.68% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 10,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 56,001 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 66,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 9.84M shares traded or 75.91% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Expects Organic Capex Between $15B-$16B in 2018; 09/04/2018 – BP Adds to Middle East Gas Portfolio With New Oman Investment; 10/04/2018 – BP Has 66% Interest in Vorlich Field; Ithaca Energy Has Other 34%; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite; 15/03/2018 – EIB approves 932 mln euro loan for TANAP gas pipeline; 12/04/2018 – PETROBRAS, BP FORM STRATEGIC ALLIANCE; 19/04/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES – TOGETHER PROJECTS WILL DEVELOP TOTAL OF ABOUT 3 TRLN CUBIC FEET OF DISCOVERED GAS RESOURCES WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT OF 400 BLN RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Maintains Divestment Guidance for 2018; 07/03/2018 – BP to produce up to 700 mcf per day from Egypt’s West Nile Delta fields by end-2018; 04/04/2018 – BP EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN ANNUAL DOMESTIC/EXPORT BALANCE OF SHIPMENTS UNCHANGED UP TO 2020 -OFFICIAL

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $9.25 earnings per share, down 5.42% or $0.53 from last year’s $9.78 per share. Y’s profit will be $133.59M for 19.03 P/E if the $9.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.24% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity.

