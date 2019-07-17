Lafayette Investments Has Cut Alleghany (Y) Holding by $1.03 Million as Valuation Rose; Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Position Has Lifted by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 7,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,628 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.57M, up from 157,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $68.45. About 685,474 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 49.31% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON CONTRACT CARRYING A CEILING VALUE OF $495 MLN; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL BACKLOG WAS $16.0 BLN, COMPARED TO $13.6 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 23/03/2018 – SEVATEC – AWARDED DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY, U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES, TRANSFORMATION DATA SCIENCES SERVICES CONTRACT; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in Booz Allen; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 06/03/2018 – Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chem and Biological Defenses; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.68B; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 27/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – U.S. EPA AWARDED CO A SPOT ON A $115 MLN, FIVE-YEAR, INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUALITY CONTRACT; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4I

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (Y) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 1,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,464 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63M, down from 14,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $10.29 during the last trading session, reaching $697. About 42,614 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 16.11% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.68% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. Messer Angela M. sold $1.44M worth of stock or 27,000 shares. ROSSOTTI CHARLES O sold $532,600 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Thompson Elizabeth M sold $817,500 worth of stock.

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11M and $271.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,568 shares to 80,056 shares, valued at $8.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp Com (NYSE:WHR) by 3,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Holding Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $992,885 activity.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $9.25 earnings per share, down 5.42% or $0.53 from last year’s $9.78 per share. Y’s profit will be $133.59M for 18.84 P/E if the $9.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.24% negative EPS growth.

