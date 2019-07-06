Lafayette Investments Has Boosted Walt Disney Holding Co (DIS) Holding By $543,900; Realpage (RP) Has 1.38 Sentiment

Realpage Inc (RP) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 120 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 87 decreased and sold their holdings in Realpage Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 77.88 million shares, up from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Realpage Inc in top ten positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 70 Increased: 71 New Position: 49.

Lafayette Investments Inc increased Walt Disney Holding Co (DIS) stake by 11.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lafayette Investments Inc acquired 4,900 shares as Walt Disney Holding Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Lafayette Investments Inc holds 45,805 shares with $5.09M value, up from 40,905 last quarter. Walt Disney Holding Co now has $256.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roberts Glore & Incorporated Il invested in 7,748 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Com holds 0.46% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,778 shares. Fiduciary Financial Service Of The Southwest Tx, Texas-based fund reported 21,784 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 67,902 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wade G W & has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 19,694 are held by Karp Capital Mgmt Corp. The New York-based Howe And Rusling Inc has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Korea Invest holds 1.34 million shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. 140,715 were reported by Friess Assocs Lc. Odey Asset Mngmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 14,586 shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt Company LP invested in 818,100 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Ca stated it has 2,994 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Capital Wealth Planning has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Regents Of The University Of California has 1.42% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,000 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $225,500 was made by WOODFORD BRENT on Wednesday, January 9. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Top Technical Analyst’s Take On Disney, Netflix – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Walt Disney (DIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform”. Goldman Sachs maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 16. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 1. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy” rating. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, February 7. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $114 target.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.71 billion. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. It has a 164.71 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff.

The stock increased 0.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $61.6. About 341,988 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (RP) has risen 1.95% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64

Stockbridge Partners Llc holds 8.28% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. for 3.70 million shares. Summit Creek Advisors Llc owns 350,767 shares or 3.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Highvista Strategies Llc has 2.85% invested in the company for 57,500 shares. The New York-based Diker Management Llc has invested 2.83% in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc., a Oregon-based fund reported 240,132 shares.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RealPage (RP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “8 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy for Big-Time Growth Potential – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ritter Pharmaceuticals Announces Last Patient Last Visit in its Phase 3 â€œLiberatusâ€ Clinical Trial of RP-G28 for Lactose Intolerance – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About RealPage, Inc. (RP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.