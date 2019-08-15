Lafayette Investments Has Boosted Stake in Delta Air Lines Del Com New (DAL) by $2.49 Million; International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) Shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $1.37 Million

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Del Com New (DAL) by 357.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 48,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 62,520 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 13,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Del Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.96. About 1.24 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Load Factor 86.9; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adj Average Fuel Price $2 to $2.05 Per Gallon; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Prpsd Sr Unsecd Notes ‘BB+’; 03/04/2018 – GP Bullhound’s Joakim Dal Says Spotify’s Direct Listing Is a Sign of the Times (Video); 08/05/2018 – Paul Rogers: Breaking: San Jose water agency approves up to $650 million for Jerry Brown’s Delta tunnels project…; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: [24]7.AI NOTIFIED CYBER INCIDENT ON MARCH 28; 10/04/2018 – Investors Watching Guidance as Delta Air Lines Releases Earnings — Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta; 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT 30 FROM ATLANTA TO LONDON LANDED WITHOUT INCIDENT

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) by 38.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 9,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, up from 25,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 860,154 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 02/04/2018 – IBM Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.57/SHR; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Goodhaven Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 95,075 shares or 3.99% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ent Fin Svcs has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 172,528 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 92,849 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 20,866 shares in its portfolio. Colrain Capital Ltd Company reported 52,807 shares. Howe And Rusling invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 83,427 shares. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Ltd Partnership has 0.19% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Comerica National Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 122,702 shares. New Vernon Investment Management Limited Liability holds 1% or 8,028 shares. Amica Mutual Ins invested in 32,346 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). South Dakota Invest Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 296,417 shares.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “American Airlines Earnings: Plenty of Problems, but Signs of Progress – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Investors Shouldn’t Fear Buffett’s “Silent Warning” on Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Delta Air Lines to slash flights at Tokyo Narita Airport, increase presence in Haneda – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 160,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 21,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,956 shares, and cut its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (Call) (NYSE:DB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mgmt Or reported 55,381 shares or 2.51% of all its holdings. Knott David M invested in 4,284 shares. Johnson Inc reported 13,616 shares stake. Steinberg Asset reported 0.11% stake. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 5,171 shares. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,160 shares. Moreover, Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware has 0.32% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 13,941 shares. Keystone Finance Planning holds 30,998 shares. Korea Invest holds 0.26% or 414,823 shares in its portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage has invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 7,476 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Fifth Third National Bank stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Group Incorporated One Trading LP has invested 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 23 were reported by Nuwave Invest Llc. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).