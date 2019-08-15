Lafayette Investments Decreased Markel Com (MKL) Position By $1.02 Million; IMAGINATION TV (IMTV) Sellers Increased By 106.74% Their Shorts

IMAGINATION TV INC (OTCMKTS:IMTV) had an increase of 106.74% in short interest. IMTV’s SI was 18,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 106.74% from 8,900 shares previously. It closed at $0.0003 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased Markel Corp Com (MKL) stake by 4.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 1,028 shares as Markel Corp Com (MKL)’s stock rose 4.99%. The Lafayette Investments Inc holds 19,982 shares with $19.91M value, down from 21,010 last quarter. Markel Corp Com now has $15.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1117.06. About 4,316 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B

Imagination TV, Inc. owns and operates a network of city Websites for business and vacation travelers, and local individuals. The company has market cap of $1,221. The Company’s Websites provide information about hotels, restaurant dining, golf courses, discount event tickets, discount car rentals, discount airfare, and attraction tickets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as IC Places, Inc. and changed its name to Imagination TV, Inc. in October 2014.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T holds 0.01% or 328 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Norman Fields Gottscho Management Ltd Liability Corp has 250 shares. First Personal Services holds 41 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Communication holds 1,294 shares. Greenbrier Prns Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 5.71% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Blackrock Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Moreover, Martingale Asset Management LP has 0.01% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Edgar Lomax Va has invested 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Sprucegrove Inv Management holds 28,757 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Highlander Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 50 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 1,143 are owned by Creative Planning. 803 were reported by Van Den Berg Mgmt I. Pennsylvania Tru Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL).

Lafayette Investments Inc increased Ryanair Hldgs Plc Sponsored Ad stake by 5,378 shares to 68,228 valued at $5.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Delta Air Lines Del Com New (NYSE:DAL) stake by 48,845 shares and now owns 62,520 shares. Walt Disney Holding Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $398,556 activity. The insider Lewis Lemuel E bought $101,300. Shares for $193,756 were bought by Connell K Bruce.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Markel posts book value $751.94 at Q2 end – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Markel Corporation’s (MKL) Management on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “John Lecci joins Markel as Senior Director, US Professional Errors & Omissions – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wallace Weitz’s 5 Largest Adds of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.