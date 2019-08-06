Lafayette Investments Decreased By $1.03 Million Its Alleghany (Y) Position; Integre Asset Management Has Trimmed By $1.06 Million Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Position

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased Alleghany Corp (Y) stake by 11.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 1,678 shares as Alleghany Corp (Y)’s stock rose 4.39%. The Lafayette Investments Inc holds 12,464 shares with $7.63M value, down from 14,142 last quarter. Alleghany Corp now has $9.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $5.98 during the last trading session, reaching $681. About 29,428 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 34.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 6,049 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Integre Asset Management Llc holds 11,424 shares with $2.00M value, down from 17,473 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $35.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $186.55. About 368,511 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $505.70M for 17.73 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Constellation Brands Inc had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $211 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Senator Invest Grp LP has 575,000 shares. Marsico Cap Mgmt Lc, a Colorado-based fund reported 27,069 shares. Kensico has invested 14.53% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Roosevelt Investment Gp Inc holds 0.99% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 45,181 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Liberty Cap Management Inc reported 25,839 shares or 2.28% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And Com reported 24,794 shares. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0.74% or 255,406 shares in its portfolio. 2,389 are owned by Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Jfs Wealth Advisors Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 14,007 shares. Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 49,620 shares. The California-based Whittier Com has invested 0.3% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Integre Asset Management Llc increased First Data Corp New stake by 91,261 shares to 204,966 valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) stake by 30,892 shares and now owns 37,334 shares. Ihs Markit Ltd was raised too.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $992,885 activity. The insider Tyler Lauren M bought 1,485 shares worth $992,885.

Lafayette Investments Inc increased Ryanair Hldgs Plc Sponsored Ad stake by 5,378 shares to 68,228 valued at $5.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Whirlpool Corp Com (NYSE:WHR) stake by 3,451 shares and now owns 14,313 shares. Walt Disney Holding Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 78,548 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 0.03% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp reported 0.12% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.05% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 6,839 shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 227 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 0.03% or 29,038 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.12% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Mraz Amerine & owns 38,059 shares for 7.24% of their portfolio. Fin Counselors invested in 0.01% or 423 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1,127 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 13,334 shares. Texas Yale Capital, a Florida-based fund reported 700 shares. London Co Of Virginia has 190,387 shares for 1% of their portfolio.