Lafayette Investments Cut Its Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) as Share Value Rose; New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Cut Its Disney (Walt) Co (DIS) Stake by $17.93 Million; Stock Price Rose

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 20,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 108,776 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15M, down from 128,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.67. About 13.78 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S WREN: GROWTH PEAKED IN 2017, NOT MUCH VALUE LEFT; 08/03/2018 – Massachusetts Regulator Will Investigate Wells Fargo Advisors — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTING FOR PROPOSAL TO REDUCE OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO CALL SPECIAL MEETING; 12/04/2018 – Teacher’s Union Gives Wells Fargo An Ultimatum On Guns — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $1 billion in regulatory settlement over abuses in its auto and mortgage loan units; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHIEF ECONOMIST JOHN SILVIA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN DUKE SAYS RETURN ON EQUITY CAN BE IMPROVED; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $1bn to settle auto and mortgage abuse allegations

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Disney (Walt) Co (DIS) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 129,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 2.61M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $364.32M, down from 2.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.93. About 7.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wendell David Assoc Incorporated holds 1.43% or 68,102 shares. Motco has 50,112 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Centre Asset Limited holds 31,130 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 11,305 shares. Valley Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 42,470 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability owns 43,145 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Peninsula Asset Mngmt reported 0.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sun Life invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kidder Stephen W accumulated 1.96% or 35,078 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc has 0.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,942 shares. Scott And Selber has 17,037 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Venator Management Limited invested in 60,000 shares or 8.14% of the stock. Choate Investment has 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 16,494 shares. Old Point & Finance Svcs N A has 18,783 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 160,318 shares to 332,268 shares, valued at $10.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leidos Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:LDOS) by 14,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.54 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.