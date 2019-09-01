Lafayette Investments Continues to Hold Holding in Apple (AAPL); Wallace Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) as Stock Value Rose

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 1,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 81,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.25 million, down from 83,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1060.7. About 15,454 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss/Shr $12.82; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss $48.0M; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 2,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 18,571 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 15,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Another major Apple supplier just delivered potential bad news for the iPhone X; 26/04/2018 – China is a vital market both for sales of Apple products and for Apple’s supply chain; 04/05/2018 – Dow closes up more than 300 points after Apple sparks tech rally; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 26/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Apple reportedly lining up a new “Star” family of devices; 24/05/2018 – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial -CNET; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES NEW DRAWING TOOLS FOR IPAD PRODUCTIVITY APPS; 29/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Liability Co reported 3,056 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Management Wi has 119,390 shares. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.09% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.04% or 121,064 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 0% or 471 shares in its portfolio. Brave Asset accumulated 0.56% or 1,086 shares. 5,064 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.02% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 2,907 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd has invested 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Ajo Ltd Partnership invested in 2,163 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hsbc Public Limited Co accumulated 254 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 3,376 shares. Essex Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 70 shares. Prospector Ltd Liability Company has 0.79% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 8,794 shares to 279,520 shares, valued at $15.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 19,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Noblr, the New Car Insurance Company, Launches in Colorado – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “White Mountains to Acquire a Majority Stake in NSM Insurance Group – PR Newswire” published on April 02, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “David Tanner Elected To The White Mountains Board – PR Newswire” on August 24, 2018. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “White Mountains Boosts Capital Commitment To $250 Million In Kudu Investment Management, Fueling Kudu’s Stakes In Boutique Asset And Wealth Managers – PRNewswire” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MediaAlpha Announces Strategic Investment from Insignia Capital Group – Business Wire” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $459,223 activity.