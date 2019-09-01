Lafayette Investments Boosted Whirlpool Com (WHR) Holding; Artemis Investment Management Llp Cut Its Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Holding

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) stake by 32.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 16,620 shares as Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ)’s stock declined 12.65%. The Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 34,526 shares with $950,000 value, down from 51,146 last quarter. Canadian Nat Res Ltd now has $27.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.9. About 1.31M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Lafayette Investments Inc increased Whirlpool Corp Com (WHR) stake by 31.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lafayette Investments Inc acquired 3,451 shares as Whirlpool Corp Com (WHR)’s stock rose 4.09%. The Lafayette Investments Inc holds 14,313 shares with $1.90M value, up from 10,862 last quarter. Whirlpool Corp Com now has $8.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $139.09. About 556,076 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 23, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Whirlpool fridge model declared safe after London’s Grenfell fire; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Fergus Falls Sears Hometown Store; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Annual Stockholders’ Meeting Results; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $12.30 TO $13.30 ON A GAAP BASIS; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 29/03/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation CEO commits to the Catalyst® CEO Champions For Change Pledge; 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Top Stocks for September 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 01, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Canadian Investors: Prepare Your Portfolio for the Upcoming Federal Election – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 Stocks That Are Way Too Expensive – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “CPP Climbs Past $400 Billion: Here’s What’s in it – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Top Dividend Stocks Selling Absurdly Cheap – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension Serv invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Tru Co Of Vermont owns 162 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 19,177 shares. Millennium Ltd stated it has 328,335 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.05% or 2,896 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corp owns 35,638 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 86,013 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs invested in 0% or 2,540 shares. Orrstown Fin Svcs owns 324 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd reported 3 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 128 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. California Public Employees Retirement reported 179,603 shares. Quantres Asset Management Ltd reported 2,700 shares. 63,650 are owned by Natixis.

Among 3 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whirlpool has $17800 highest and $15000 lowest target. $159.33’s average target is 14.55% above currents $139.09 stock price. Whirlpool had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $15000 target in Thursday, June 6 report. The rating was upgraded by Longbow on Friday, May 10 to “Buy”.