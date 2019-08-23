Lafayette Investments Boosted Its Walt Disney Holding Co (DIS) Position by $543,900; As Pfizer (PFE) Market Value Declined, Holder Schnieders Capital Management Decreased Holding by $308,490

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Holding Co (DIS) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 45,805 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09 million, up from 40,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $135.76. About 1.16 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct)

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 7,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 72,446 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 79,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 5.18M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s bid in focus as Reckitt quits Pfizer consumer health auction; 22/03/2018 – British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser has pulled out of discussions with Pfizer over buying its consumer healthcare business; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) GETS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 26/03/2018 – Daily FT: GSK pulls out of $20 b race for Pfizer consumer assets; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Ca

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10 holds 3.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 347,552 shares. Raymond James Na holds 489,392 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Proffitt & Goodson holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 21,532 shares. Bluecrest Management holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 272,318 shares. Miles Capital Inc owns 28,952 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Hilltop holds 0.66% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 72,831 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney &, a New York-based fund reported 11,313 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 13,331 shares. Van Eck Associate holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 885,005 shares. Hartford Investment reported 765,721 shares. New York-based Fenimore Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Asset One has invested 0.71% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.48% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.29% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 10,403 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Com holds 0.65% or 6.60 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl accumulated 119,908 shares. Halsey Associates Ct invested in 143,904 shares. Samlyn holds 2.1% or 799,190 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company holds 2.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 28,123 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 5,189 shares. 13,893 were accumulated by Motley Fool Wealth Lc. Conning Inc holds 44,719 shares. Meyer Handelman invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Harvey Inv Co Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 4.93 million shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Leuthold Group Limited Liability Com has 1.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bridgeway Cap invested in 612,416 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Regents Of The University Of California has invested 1.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pictet Bancshares & Ltd reported 44,205 shares stake. Wilkins Counsel Inc holds 0.26% or 7,700 shares.

