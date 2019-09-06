Lafayette Investments Boosted Its Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NCLH) Holding; Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)’s Sentiment Is 1

Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 9 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 9 reduced and sold their holdings in Special Opportunities Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 2.04 million shares, up from 2.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Special Opportunities Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

Lafayette Investments Inc increased Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NCLH) stake by 93.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lafayette Investments Inc acquired 75,785 shares as Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NCLH)’s stock declined 14.76%. The Lafayette Investments Inc holds 156,439 shares with $8.60 million value, up from 80,654 last quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line Shs now has $11.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31. About 1.88 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A THREE-YEAR, $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 16/03/2018 – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA : SCANSHIP AWARDED AWP RETROFIT CONTRACT BY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 55,621 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 449,816 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 1.67 million shares or 0.91% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gp invested in 466,744 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Exane Derivatives accumulated 1,724 shares. Regions Fin stated it has 180 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Mkts has 0.07% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% or 11,767 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 3.25 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Icon Advisers holds 8,200 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Int Incorporated stated it has 77,132 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 5,063 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 69,953 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ci invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Among 9 analysts covering Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has $7700 highest and $6000 lowest target. $66’s average target is 26.17% above currents $52.31 stock price. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 14. On Friday, May 10 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. Buckingham Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, August 9 report. SunTrust maintained the shares of NCLH in report on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, June 21. The stock of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, May 10. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the shares of NCLH in report on Monday, August 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, August 9. Morgan Stanley maintained Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) on Friday, May 10 with “Overweight” rating.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. for 390,154 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc owns 279,461 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.25% invested in the company for 594,180 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Css Llc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 224,098 shares.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 3,028 shares traded. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. The company has market cap of $118.08 million. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. It currently has negative earnings. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.