Ladenburg Thalmann Covers ACREAGE HOLDINGS by Acreage Holdings (OTC:ACRGF) with $18.0000 Target; Advent Capital Management Has Raised By $720,000 Its Macy’s (M) Stake

Research analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann has initiated coverage on ACREAGE HOLDINGS INC by Acreage Holdings Inc (OTC:ACRGF) with a Buy rating. The PT for ACRGF is $18.0000. It would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from company’s close price.

Advent Capital Management increased Macy’s Inc (M) stake by 16.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advent Capital Management acquired 30,000 shares as Macy’s Inc (M)’s stock declined 14.03%. The Advent Capital Management holds 215,000 shares with $5.17M value, up from 185,000 last quarter. Macy’s Inc now has $6.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.03. About 7.12 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 18/03/2018 – M: #shoptalk18 mobile checkout will roll out to all @Macys stores this year; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S CFO KAREN HOGUET SPEAKS COMMENTS ONEARNINGS CALL; 19/03/2018 – Forget standing in line – Macy’s new mobile app let’s customers scan barcodes to checkout items:; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of MSBAM 2016-C29; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of CSAIL 2016-C6; 23/05/2018 – Paula A. Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Financial Officer; 23/05/2018 – Paula A. Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Financial Officer; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of SGCMS 2016-C5; 16/05/2018 – Cramer praises Macy’s CEO Gennette for shaking up the embattled department store chain

Among 5 analysts covering Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Macy’s Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. The stock of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Guggenheim. UBS maintained the shares of M in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating.

Advent Capital Management decreased Osi Systems Inc (Prn) stake by 18.50 million shares to 16.74M valued at $17.04M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wright Medical Group Inc (Prn) stake by 642,000 shares and now owns 9.81M shares. Tpg Specialty Lending In (Prn) was reduced too.

Acreage Holdings, Inc., formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. The company has market cap of $624.96 million.

The stock increased 5.49% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $14.4. About 264,263 shares traded or 16.98% up from the average. Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ACRGF) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

