Ladenburg Thalmann Analyzed Canopy Growth Common Stock (CGC) with $50.0000 Target; First Horizon National Has 0.94 Sentiment

In a an analyst note sent to investors today, Ladenburg Thalmann analysts started Canopy Growth Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:CGC) coverage with a Buy rating, and a $50.0000 target.

First Horizon National Corp (FHN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 118 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 126 sold and decreased equity positions in First Horizon National Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 269.71 million shares, down from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding First Horizon National Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 92 Increased: 69 New Position: 49.

Oak Hill Capital Management Llc holds 26.81% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation for 5.39 million shares. Ejf Capital Llc owns 4.07 million shares or 6.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has 2.99% invested in the company for 16.86 million shares. The Arkansas-based Forest Hill Capital Llc has invested 2.43% in the stock. Schneider Capital Management Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 498,419 shares.

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "First Horizon Reports Second Quarter Results and Highlights – GlobeNewswire" on July 16, 2019

The stock increased 6.69% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 15.51 million shares traded or 398.67% up from the average. First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) has declined 25.34% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.98 billion. The firm offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It has a 9.32 P/E ratio. It also provides investment, financial planning, trust, asset management, and cash management services.

Among 2 analysts covering Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Canopy Growth has $7500 highest and $72 lowest target. $73.50’s average target is 106.69% above currents $35.56 stock price. Canopy Growth had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of CGC in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) earned “Buy” rating by GMP Securities on Monday, April 22.

The stock increased 1.11% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 4.05M shares traded. Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) has risen 79.80% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.37% the S&P500.

Analysts await Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 45.16% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Canopy Growth Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -74.63% EPS growth.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. The company has market cap of $12.29 billion. The Company’s products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

More notable recent Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: "Should You Buy Canopy Growth (USA) on Weakness? – The Motley Fool Canada" on July 13, 2019