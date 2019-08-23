Ladenburg Thalma (LTS) Holder Marshall Wace Llp Has Boosted Its Position by $350,448; United Technologies (UTX) Valuation Declined While King Luther Capital Management Lowered by $4.28 Million Its Stake

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Ladenburg Thalma (LTS) by 403.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 175,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% . The hedge fund held 218,685 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $619,000, up from 43,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Ladenburg Thalma for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.63% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $2.095. About 436,986 shares traded or 65.40% up from the average. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSEMKT:LTS) has declined 7.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LTS News: 10/04/2018 – Morrison, Nordmann & Associates Moves to Securities America; 05/04/2018 – Securities America Announces `Link to the Future’ Program to Inspire Advisors’ College-Age Children and Other Students to; 29/03/2018 – Triad Advisors Facilitates Recruitment Of Veteran Financial Advisor Chris Kohne To Sugarloaf Wealth Management; 07/03/2018 Securities America Adds Two Groups and a Super OSJ to Its Platform; 22/03/2018 – Triad Advisors Successfully Concludes 14th Annual Alternative Investments Conference

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 13.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 33,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 205,526 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.49 million, down from 238,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $124.5. About 1.49M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 72,115 were reported by Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com. Grassi Invest Mngmt owns 58,892 shares. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas has 0.54% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Shelton Cap Mngmt stated it has 2,460 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Arrow Fincl Corp holds 24,258 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Lc owns 6,065 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.17% or 922,612 shares. Moreover, Saturna Capital has 0.61% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Lc invested 0.96% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rampart Investment Mngmt Lc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 3,107 were reported by Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Reliance Tru Of Delaware reported 0.72% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Regal Investment Advsr Limited holds 0.49% or 18,525 shares in its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And Co Inc reported 78,347 shares. The Ohio-based Torch Wealth Management Limited Liability has invested 1.16% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “United Technologies Showcases the Many Technologies it has Contributed to Manned Space Programs during Capitol Hill Event; Previews Collins Aerospace’s Next Generation Space Suit System – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies: Q2 Earnings, Spins, Merger, And More – Bringing Investors Up To Speed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.49 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goosehead Ins Inc by 32,225 shares to 78,145 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LTS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Union Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $115 Million Initial Public Offering Including Over-Allotment Option – Business Wire” on March 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ladenburg: Near-Term Headwinds And Unsustainable Balance Sheet Engineering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “OFS Credit Company, Inc. Commences Rights Offering – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LTS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CHF Solutions, Inc. Announces Pricing of Common Stock Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on June 29, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Monroe Capital Corporation Announces Pricing of Registered Direct Offering of $40 Million 5.75% Notes Due 2023 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 450,464 shares to 104,823 shares, valued at $12.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Automat (NYSE:ROK) by 159,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179 shares, and cut its stake in C.