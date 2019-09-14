Ladder Capital (LADR) Shareholder Bessemer Group Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.61 Million; Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Shareholder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Trimmed Its Holding by $66.22 Million as Stock Rose

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 163,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% . The institutional investor held 48,575 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $807,000, down from 211,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Ladder Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 636,820 shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 7.43% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 17/04/2018 – RELATED REAL ESTATE FUND – DETERMINED NOT TO PURSUE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH LADDER CAPITAL AT THIS TIME, WITHDRAWING PROPOSAL TO BUY LADDER CAPITAL; 17/04/2018 LADR HOLDER RELATED REAL ESTATE WITHDRAWS PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ladder Capital Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LADR); 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q EPS 53c; 19/04/2018 – Related Would Face Hurdles in Any Bid to Control Ladder’s Board; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Ladder Capital; 17/04/2018 – Billionaire Ross’s Related Cos. Withdraws Bid for Ladder Capital; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys Into Ladder Capital Class A; 18/04/2018 – Related Is Said to Weigh an Activist Takeover of Ladder’s Board; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Related weighs takeover after being rebuffed to buy Ladder Capital – Bloomberg

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 483,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 12.20M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67B, down from 12.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $147.58. About 968,837 shares traded or 5.76% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Amica Mutual Ins reported 4,045 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 38,536 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 188,583 shares. The Florida-based Camarda Fincl Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 52,800 were accumulated by Polar Asset Management Prtn. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 1.03 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 120,560 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp reported 358 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.03% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 44,176 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Lc holds 0% or 5 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 0.05% or 50,500 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 67,465 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 23,935 are owned by Diversified.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 184,223 shares to 368,446 shares, valued at $12.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 252,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.89 million for 21.70 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) 10% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Vulcan Materials names new Southern, Gulf Coast division president – Birmingham Business Journal” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Increased An Energizing 125% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vulcan Materials declares $0.31 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Analysts await Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 30.36% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LADR’s profit will be $46.69 million for 10.90 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Ladder Capital Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ladder Capital Corp 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) CEO Brian Harris on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unlocking The Secrets Behind Ladder Capital – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This Is What Hedge Funds Think About Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ladder Capital Corp Announces Third Quarter 2019 Dividend to Holders of Class A Common Stock – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $49,678 activity.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $29.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9,377 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $132.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yld (VYM) by 15,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold LADR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 54.65 million shares or 3.80% less from 56.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pecaut owns 15,100 shares. Raymond James & Assocs owns 2.42M shares. Zebra Ltd Liability Co holds 11,514 shares. Next Financial Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0.03% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Sterling Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). 48,575 are owned by Bessemer. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 101,228 shares. Moreover, Citadel Limited Liability has 0% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Macroview Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Lsv Asset has 0.08% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 3.01 million shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Com owns 179,770 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Company Na accumulated 5,157 shares.