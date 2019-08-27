Ladder Capital (LADR) Holding Lifted by Lsv Asset Management; Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Continues to Hold Position in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO)

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $802.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.05% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 3.17M shares traded or 13.32% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 186,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% . The institutional investor held 3.01 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.31M, up from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Ladder Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 383,131 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 7.43% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 17/04/2018 – Billionaire Ross’s Related Cos. Withdraws Bid for Ladder Capital; 18/04/2018 – Related Is Said to Weigh an Activist Takeover of Ladder’s Board; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q EPS 53c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ladder Capital Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LADR); 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Related weighs takeover after being rebuffed to buy Ladder Capital – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Ladder Capital; 17/04/2018 – RELATED REAL ESTATE FUND – DETERMINED NOT TO PURSUE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH LADDER CAPITAL AT THIS TIME, WITHDRAWING PROPOSAL TO BUY LADDER CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q Net $67.8M; 17/04/2018 – RELATED IS SAID TO WEIGH AN ACTIVIST TAKEOVER OF LADDER CAPITAL; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys Into Ladder Capital Class A

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold LADR shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 56.81 million shares or 2.55% less from 58.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,161 are held by Jane Street Gru Ltd. Morgan Stanley holds 293,092 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0% or 4 shares. Convergence Investment invested in 107,605 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 631,229 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Company owns 253,774 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Allsquare Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). State Bank Of America Corporation De owns 634,827 shares. First Allied Advisory Service owns 55,692 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Origin Asset Mgmt Llp invested 0.03% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). 18,278 are owned by Private Capital. Macroview Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 86 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd invested in 0.02% or 768,284 shares.

More notable recent Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ladder Capital Corp Announces Payment of Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividend to Holders of Class A Common Stock – Business Wire” on January 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ladder Capital Corp.: Don’t Be Deceived By The Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ladder Capital Corp.: Should You Buy The Drop? – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2018. More interesting news about Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Ladder Capital Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ladder Capital Corp.: Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 16, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $49,678 activity.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 30,996 shares to 320,004 shares, valued at $25.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 136,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Vedanta Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 79,000 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 25,656 shares or 0% of the stock. Johnson Fincl Group has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 1,006 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glacier Peak Ltd Liability owns 140,734 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Clearbridge Investments Lc invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 21,770 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 26,711 shares. 141,258 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Liability. First Republic Mngmt holds 57,065 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 117,748 shares. Moreover, American Rech Mngmt Company has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 250 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Or has invested 0.31% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Cibc World Markets holds 26,560 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Rogers Corporation’s (NYSE:ROG) 27% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Badger Meter, Inc.’s (NYSE:BMI) Recent Track Record Look Strong? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.