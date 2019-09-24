Ladder Capital (LADR) Holder Van Eck Associates Upped Its Holding by $1.06 Million; Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Boosted Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $313,560 as Shares Declined

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 68,846 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.01M, up from 64,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $72.58. About 584,010 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Positive Federal Legislation Could Lead to Exponential Growth in Marijuana and CBD Industry; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab)

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) by 17.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 66,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% . The institutional investor held 449,325 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.46 million, up from 382,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Ladder Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.24. About 17,081 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 7.43% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 17/04/2018 – RELATED IS SAID TO WEIGH AN ACTIVIST TAKEOVER OF LADDER CAPITAL; 17/04/2018 LADR HOLDER RELATED REAL ESTATE WITHDRAWS PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys Into Ladder Capital Class A; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Ladder Capital; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Related weighs takeover after being rebuffed to buy Ladder Capital – Bloomberg; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ladder Capital Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LADR); 17/04/2018 – Billionaire Ross’s Related Cos. Withdraws Bid for Ladder Capital; 17/04/2018 – RELATED REAL ESTATE FUND – DETERMINED NOT TO PURSUE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH LADDER CAPITAL AT THIS TIME, WITHDRAWING PROPOSAL TO BUY LADDER CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – Related Would Face Hurdles in Any Bid to Control Ladder’s Board; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q Net $67.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burney Com holds 0.42% or 95,662 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Cap reported 30,547 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 0.28% or 252,421 shares. First Mercantile Trust owns 0.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2,521 shares. Ipswich Investment Mngmt Inc has 0.88% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 38,000 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Com reported 50,688 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Huber Capital Mgmt Lc reported 24,337 shares. City Trust Com Fl accumulated 30,734 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Hyman Charles D reported 26,810 shares stake. B Riley Wealth stated it has 9,496 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Farmers Merchants Invests owns 0.37% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 78,535 shares. Fosun invested 0.44% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Co owns 10,860 shares. Brick And Kyle Assocs stated it has 42,585 shares or 2.85% of all its holdings. Moreover, Adage Cap Prns Group Ltd Llc has 0.25% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1.40 million shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. 7,525 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. 25,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.76 million were bought by Schumacher Laura J. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of stock.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,365 shares to 81,298 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $49,678 activity.