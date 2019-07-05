Ladder Capital (LADR) EPS Estimated At $0.39; Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) SI Increased By 19.02%

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) had an increase of 19.02% in short interest. PXD’s SI was 3.59 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 19.02% from 3.02M shares previously. With 1.98 million avg volume, 2 days are for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)’s short sellers to cover PXD’s short positions. The SI to Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s float is 2.13%. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $145. About 347,908 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL

Analysts expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to report $0.39 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 9.30% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. LADR’s profit would be $46.28M giving it 10.75 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Ladder Capital Corp’s analysts see 39.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.77. About 136,644 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 12.03% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q Net $67.8M; 17/04/2018 – Billionaire Ross’s Related Cos. Withdraws Bid for Ladder Capital; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys Into Ladder Capital Class A; 18/04/2018 – Related Is Said to Weigh an Activist Takeover of Ladder’s Board; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q EPS 53c; 17/04/2018 LADR HOLDER RELATED REAL ESTATE WITHDRAWS PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 17/04/2018 – RELATED IS SAID TO WEIGH AN ACTIVIST TAKEOVER OF LADDER CAPITAL; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Ladder Capital; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Related weighs takeover after being rebuffed to buy Ladder Capital – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Related Would Face Hurdles in Any Bid to Control Ladder’s Board

Among 12 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources had 19 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, February 14. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19. Imperial Capital maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) rating on Wednesday, May 8. Imperial Capital has “Outperform” rating and $18500 target. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PXD in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of PXD in report on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Williams Capital Group given on Thursday, February 14. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Buy”.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent gas and oil exploration and production firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $24.25 billion. The firm explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids , and gas. It has a 21.64 P/E ratio. It has activities primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Bluestein R H & has invested 1.73% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Oakbrook Investments Limited Company invested in 12,730 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co has 24,228 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Sir Management Ltd Partnership holds 8.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 287,800 shares. Finemark Comml Bank And Trust accumulated 19,081 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Murphy Cap stated it has 0.15% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Sterling Capital Ltd Liability invested in 47,651 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Jcic Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 50,000 were reported by Arosa Lp. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 22,304 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Nippon Life Glob Americas Inc owns 9,300 shares. Ci Invs has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 35,772 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $49,678 activity. 1,500 shares were bought by McCormack Pamela, worth $24,030.

Among 2 analysts covering Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ladder Capital had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Ladder Capital Corp shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 56.81 million shares or 2.55% less from 58.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). 14,000 are owned by Driehaus Capital Management Ltd. Deutsche Bancshares Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 443,843 shares. Macquarie Limited holds 79,393 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barnett stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Principal Fincl Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 202 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company owns 52,834 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc has 211,675 shares. 194,798 were reported by Stifel Fincl. 631,229 were reported by Tiaa Cref Ltd Com. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 436,580 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 0% or 2,358 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 215 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 531,112 shares.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.99 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. It has a 11.1 P/E ratio. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.