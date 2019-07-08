Ladder Capital (LADR) Analysts See $0.39 EPS; MDC Partners (MDCA) Has 0.73 Sentiment

Analysts expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to report $0.39 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 9.30% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. LADR’s profit would be $46.72 million giving it 10.76 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Ladder Capital Corp’s analysts see 39.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.78. About 241,813 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 12.03% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 17/04/2018 – Billionaire Ross’s Related Cos. Withdraws Bid for Ladder Capital; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ladder Capital Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LADR); 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q Net $67.8M; 17/04/2018 – RELATED REAL ESTATE FUND – DETERMINED NOT TO PURSUE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH LADDER CAPITAL AT THIS TIME, WITHDRAWING PROPOSAL TO BUY LADDER CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q EPS 53c; 17/04/2018 LADR HOLDER RELATED REAL ESTATE WITHDRAWS PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys Into Ladder Capital Class A; 18/04/2018 – Related Is Said to Weigh an Activist Takeover of Ladder’s Board; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Ladder Capital; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Related weighs takeover after being rebuffed to buy Ladder Capital – Bloomberg

MDC Partners Inc (MDCA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 37 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 51 decreased and sold equity positions in MDC Partners Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 48.04 million shares, down from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding MDC Partners Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 33 Increased: 19 New Position: 18.

More notable recent Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This Is What Hedge Funds Think About Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Asset Managementâ€™s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (TGS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ladder Capital (LADR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unlocking The Secrets Behind Ladder Capital – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.01 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. It has a 11.11 P/E ratio. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $49,678 activity. 1,500 shares were bought by McCormack Pamela, worth $24,030 on Friday, May 31.

Among 2 analysts covering Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ladder Capital had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Ladder Capital Corp shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 56.81 million shares or 2.55% less from 58.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 152,600 shares. Pnc Fin Ser Gp Incorporated reported 87,807 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Group Lc, a New York-based fund reported 83,211 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Wespac Advisors Ltd Co invested in 1.03% or 86,582 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 459,473 shares. First Advisors Lp holds 436,580 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ohio-based James Inv has invested 0.1% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Monarch Prns Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 657,390 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% or 443,843 shares. Moreover, Allstate Corp has 0.01% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 28,731 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Fj Cap Limited Liability reported 60,323 shares.

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.59. About 76,302 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) has declined 23.66% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Rev $327M; 15/05/2018 – Allison+Partners First Global Agency to Adopt Proof Analytics; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCA); 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.56; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – MDC Partners Appoints Desirée Rogers as Independent Director to Its Bd

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,080 activity.

Frontfour Capital Group Llc holds 7.92% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. for 2.61 million shares. Bain Capital Credit Lp owns 1.73 million shares or 5.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lorber David A has 4.91% invested in the company for 78,973 shares. The California-based Indaba Capital Management L.P. has invested 3.18% in the stock. Stanley Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 1.54 million shares.