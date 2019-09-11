Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

This is a contrast between Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital Corp 17 5.83 N/A 1.45 11.61 Lexington Realty Trust 9 7.04 N/A 1.08 9.16

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ladder Capital Corp and Lexington Realty Trust. Lexington Realty Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ladder Capital Corp. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Ladder Capital Corp’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Lexington Realty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ladder Capital Corp and Lexington Realty Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital Corp 0.00% 10.9% 2.4% Lexington Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Ladder Capital Corp is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.03. Lexington Realty Trust’s 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.94 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ladder Capital Corp and Lexington Realty Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital Corp 0 1 0 2.00 Lexington Realty Trust 0 1 1 2.50

Ladder Capital Corp’s upside potential is 2.40% at a $17.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Lexington Realty Trust is $10.75, which is potential 7.50% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Lexington Realty Trust appears more favorable than Ladder Capital Corp, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.7% of Ladder Capital Corp shares and 92.7% of Lexington Realty Trust shares. About 3.8% of Ladder Capital Corp’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Lexington Realty Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ladder Capital Corp 0.42% 1.51% -1.69% -1.35% 7.43% 8.79% Lexington Realty Trust 1.65% 5.9% 9.42% 4.33% 14.37% 20.22%

For the past year Ladder Capital Corp’s stock price has smaller growth than Lexington Realty Trust.

Summary

Ladder Capital Corp beats on 8 of the 11 factors Lexington Realty Trust.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. The Real Estate segment owns a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, a warehouse, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns a diversified portfolio of equity and debt investments in single tenant commercial properties. The Lexington Realty Trust was founded in 1986 and is based in New York City.