Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital Corp 17 5.84 N/A 1.77 9.18 Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 78 4.84 N/A 3.43 23.82

Table 1 demonstrates Ladder Capital Corp and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Ladder Capital Corp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Ladder Capital Corp is currently more affordable than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT), because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital Corp 0.00% 14.2% 3% Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.00% 30.9% 7.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.04 beta indicates that Ladder Capital Corp is 4.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s 1.06 beta is the reason why it is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ladder Capital Corp and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital Corp 0 0 2 3.00 Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0 0 0 0.00

Ladder Capital Corp’s upside potential is 15.32% at a $19.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 64.8% of Ladder Capital Corp shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.2% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) are owned by institutional investors. Ladder Capital Corp’s share owned by insiders are 3.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ladder Capital Corp -0.55% -3.96% -7.98% -5.91% 12.03% 5.17% Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 2.02% 0.75% 7.44% 7.4% 21.92% 18.18%

For the past year Ladder Capital Corp was less bullish than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT).

Summary

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) beats Ladder Capital Corp on 10 of the 11 factors.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. The Real Estate segment owns a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, a warehouse, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.