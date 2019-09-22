Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Both Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital Corp 17 6.06 N/A 1.45 11.61 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 19 9.68 N/A 1.54 12.21

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Ladder Capital Corp. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Ladder Capital Corp is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ladder Capital Corp and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital Corp 0.00% 10.9% 2.4% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 4.1%

Risk and Volatility

Ladder Capital Corp has a 1.03 beta, while its volatility is 3.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. has a 0.67 beta which is 33.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ladder Capital Corp and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital Corp 0 1 0 2.00 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ladder Capital Corp’s upside potential currently stands at 1.63% and an $17.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.7% of Ladder Capital Corp shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.8% of Ladder Capital Corp shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ladder Capital Corp 0.42% 1.51% -1.69% -1.35% 7.43% 8.79% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 1.73% 3.01% 0.21% 4.5% -0.84% 12.97%

For the past year Ladder Capital Corp’s stock price has smaller growth than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. beats Ladder Capital Corp on 9 of the 10 factors.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. The Real Estate segment owns a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, a warehouse, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.