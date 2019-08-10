Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF)

Both Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital Corp 17 5.91 N/A 1.45 11.61 Annaly Capital Management Inc. 26 -4.03 N/A -1.78 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ladder Capital Corp and Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital Corp 0.00% 10.9% 2.4% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ladder Capital Corp and Annaly Capital Management Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital Corp 0 1 2 2.67 Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18.83 is Ladder Capital Corp’s average price target while its potential upside is 12.15%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ladder Capital Corp and Annaly Capital Management Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.7% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 3.8% of Ladder Capital Corp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ladder Capital Corp 0.42% 1.51% -1.69% -1.35% 7.43% 8.79% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Ladder Capital Corp beats on 7 of the 8 factors Annaly Capital Management Inc.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. The Real Estate segment owns a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, a warehouse, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.