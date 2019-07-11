Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) Shareholder Opus Capital Group Decreased Its Position by $1.21 Million as Share Price Declined; Visa Class A (V) Holding Has Boosted by Aureus Asset Management Llc

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) by 53.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 71,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,449 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 132,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Ladder Capital Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.89. About 102,478 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 12.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 17/04/2018 – Billionaire Ross’s Related Cos. Withdraws Bid for Ladder Capital; 17/04/2018 – RELATED IS SAID TO WEIGH AN ACTIVIST TAKEOVER OF LADDER CAPITAL

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 1,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 227,129 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.48M, up from 225,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $180.76. About 1.92 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 9.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.43 per share. LADR’s profit will be $46.67 million for 10.83 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Ladder Capital Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold LADR shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 56.81 million shares or 2.55% less from 58.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest reported 7,193 shares. Scotia stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Citigroup accumulated 172,410 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 0.08% or 459,473 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp owns 176,778 shares. Proshare Lc reported 0% stake. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability reported 306,362 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Com Mn reported 441,928 shares. Goldman Sachs has 2.00M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Com invested in 2,358 shares or 0% of the stock. Driehaus Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 14,375 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 0% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 18,360 shares.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $374.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 4,517 shares to 11,666 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Em (IEMG) by 29,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S/T Corp Bo (VCSH).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $49,678 activity.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluespruce Ltd Partnership invested in 9.27% or 1.35 million shares. Rothschild Invest Il reported 0.93% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). New York-based Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 10.85% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Karp Mngmt Corp has 1.38% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 24,871 shares. Robecosam Ag accumulated 19,780 shares. Waters Parkerson & Communications Lc invested 4.68% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rmb Ltd owns 269,609 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company reported 0.46% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.08% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tower Bridge holds 0% or 152,719 shares. 23,171 are owned by Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs Ltd has invested 2.6% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). London Com Of Virginia, a Virginia-based fund reported 886,964 shares. 12,000 are held by Credit Cap Investments Limited Liability. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Lc has 0.59% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 631,278 shares.