Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital Corp 17 6.10 N/A 1.45 11.61 Spirit MTA REIT 8 1.59 N/A -6.17 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ladder Capital Corp and Spirit MTA REIT’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital Corp 0.00% 10.9% 2.4% Spirit MTA REIT 0.00% -711.8% -11.6%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Ladder Capital Corp and Spirit MTA REIT can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital Corp 0 1 0 2.00 Spirit MTA REIT 0 0 0 0.00

$17.5 is Ladder Capital Corp’s average target price while its potential upside is 1.63%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.7% of Ladder Capital Corp shares and 80.8% of Spirit MTA REIT shares. Insiders owned 3.8% of Ladder Capital Corp shares. Comparatively, Spirit MTA REIT has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ladder Capital Corp 0.42% 1.51% -1.69% -1.35% 7.43% 8.79% Spirit MTA REIT -0.24% 1.33% 30.74% 13% -1.01% 22.67%

For the past year Ladder Capital Corp was less bullish than Spirit MTA REIT.

Summary

Ladder Capital Corp beats on 7 of the 8 factors Spirit MTA REIT.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. The Real Estate segment owns a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, a warehouse, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.