Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) and PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Comparing side by side

Both Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) and PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital Corp 17 2.06 103.52M 1.45 11.61 PS Business Parks Inc. 178 0.00 20.01M 4.06 43.11

Table 1 demonstrates Ladder Capital Corp and PS Business Parks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PS Business Parks Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Ladder Capital Corp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Ladder Capital Corp’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than PS Business Parks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ladder Capital Corp and PS Business Parks Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital Corp 610,737,463.13% 10.9% 2.4% PS Business Parks Inc. 11,230,216.63% 21.5% 8.4%

Volatility and Risk

Ladder Capital Corp’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.03 beta. From a competition point of view, PS Business Parks Inc. has a 0.47 beta which is 53.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ladder Capital Corp and PS Business Parks Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital Corp 0 1 0 2.00 PS Business Parks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Ladder Capital Corp has a consensus target price of $17.5, and a 1.57% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of PS Business Parks Inc. is $180, which is potential -2.94% downside. Based on the results shown earlier, Ladder Capital Corp is looking more favorable than PS Business Parks Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.7% of Ladder Capital Corp shares are held by institutional investors while 74.1% of PS Business Parks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.8% of Ladder Capital Corp shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of PS Business Parks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ladder Capital Corp 0.42% 1.51% -1.69% -1.35% 7.43% 8.79% PS Business Parks Inc. -0.82% 4.09% 11.62% 21.8% 39.6% 33.59%

For the past year Ladder Capital Corp’s stock price has smaller growth than PS Business Parks Inc.

Summary

PS Business Parks Inc. beats Ladder Capital Corp on 9 of the 13 factors.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. The Real Estate segment owns a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, a warehouse, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires and develops commercial properties primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space. The firm was formerly known as Public Storage Properties XI, Inc. PS Business Parks, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Glendale, California.