Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Contrasting side by side

Both Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital Corp 17 6.04 N/A 1.45 11.61 Lexington Realty Trust 10 7.00 N/A 1.08 9.16

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Lexington Realty Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ladder Capital Corp. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Ladder Capital Corp is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital Corp 0.00% 10.9% 2.4% Lexington Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.03 shows that Ladder Capital Corp is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Lexington Realty Trust’s 6.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.94 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ladder Capital Corp and Lexington Realty Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital Corp 0 1 0 2.00 Lexington Realty Trust 0 1 1 2.50

Ladder Capital Corp has an average target price of $17.5, and a 1.98% upside potential. Competitively Lexington Realty Trust has an average target price of $10.75, with potential upside of 3.46%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Lexington Realty Trust is looking more favorable than Ladder Capital Corp, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ladder Capital Corp and Lexington Realty Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.7% and 92.7%. Ladder Capital Corp’s share owned by insiders are 3.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Lexington Realty Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ladder Capital Corp 0.42% 1.51% -1.69% -1.35% 7.43% 8.79% Lexington Realty Trust 1.65% 5.9% 9.42% 4.33% 14.37% 20.22%

For the past year Ladder Capital Corp was less bullish than Lexington Realty Trust.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Ladder Capital Corp beats Lexington Realty Trust.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. The Real Estate segment owns a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, a warehouse, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns a diversified portfolio of equity and debt investments in single tenant commercial properties. The Lexington Realty Trust was founded in 1986 and is based in New York City.