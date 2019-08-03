Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Comparison side by side

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital Corp 17 5.99 N/A 1.45 11.61 Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 2.03 6.17

Table 1 highlights Ladder Capital Corp and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ladder Capital Corp. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Ladder Capital Corp is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ladder Capital Corp and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital Corp 0.00% 10.9% 2.4% Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 9% 9%

Volatility & Risk

Ladder Capital Corp is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.03 beta. Competitively, Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s 88.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.12 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ladder Capital Corp and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital Corp 0 1 2 2.67 Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18.83 is Ladder Capital Corp’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 10.63%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.7% of Ladder Capital Corp shares and 0.4% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. shares. 3.8% are Ladder Capital Corp’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 81.12% are Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ladder Capital Corp 0.42% 1.51% -1.69% -1.35% 7.43% 8.79% Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.38% 8.65% 4.82% -6.64% 33.02% 17.68%

For the past year Ladder Capital Corp was less bullish than Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.

Summary

Ladder Capital Corp beats Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. The Real Estate segment owns a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, a warehouse, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.