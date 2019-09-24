Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) and Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Comparison side by side

Both Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) and Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital Corp 17 6.04 N/A 1.45 11.61 Colony Capital Inc. 5 1.08 N/A -1.38 0.00

Demonstrates Ladder Capital Corp and Colony Capital Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ladder Capital Corp and Colony Capital Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital Corp 0.00% 10.9% 2.4% Colony Capital Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -2.9%

Risk and Volatility

Ladder Capital Corp has a 1.03 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Colony Capital Inc.’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.33 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ladder Capital Corp and Colony Capital Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital Corp 0 1 0 2.00 Colony Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ladder Capital Corp’s consensus price target is $17.5, while its potential upside is 1.98%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.7% of Ladder Capital Corp shares are held by institutional investors while 83.4% of Colony Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ladder Capital Corp’s share held by insiders are 3.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Colony Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ladder Capital Corp 0.42% 1.51% -1.69% -1.35% 7.43% 8.79% Colony Capital Inc. 8.45% 12.77% 10.57% -2.92% -6.46% 20.73%

For the past year Ladder Capital Corp has weaker performance than Colony Capital Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ladder Capital Corp beats Colony Capital Inc.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. The Real Estate segment owns a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, a warehouse, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.