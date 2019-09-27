Ladder Cap (LADR) Stake Held by California Public Employees Retirement System; Stericycle (SRCL) Holder Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Lifted Position by $23.22 Million as Stock Declined

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (LADR) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 26,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% . The institutional investor held 173,376 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.88M, up from 146,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Ladder Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.31. About 160,945 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 7.43% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Ladder Capital Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LADR); 17/04/2018 – RELATED REAL ESTATE FUND – DETERMINED NOT TO PURSUE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH LADDER CAPITAL AT THIS TIME, WITHDRAWING PROPOSAL TO BUY LADDER CAPITAL; 18/04/2018 – Related Is Said to Weigh an Activist Takeover of Ladder’s Board; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Related weighs takeover after being rebuffed to buy Ladder Capital – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys Into Ladder Capital Class A; 17/04/2018 – Billionaire Ross’s Related Cos. Withdraws Bid for Ladder Capital; 19/04/2018 – Related Would Face Hurdles in Any Bid to Control Ladder’s Board; 17/04/2018 LADR HOLDER RELATED REAL ESTATE WITHDRAWS PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q Net $67.8M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Ladder Capital

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 159.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp bought 493,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The hedge fund held 803,963 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.39 million, up from 310,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $49.15. About 393,358 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.45 – $4.85; 11/04/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Partners with National Safety Council to Bring Opioid Crisis Campaign to the White House; 25/05/2018 – Stericycle Shareholders Vote Against Electing John Patience to Board With 33M Votes For and 39.4M Against; 30/05/2018 – Stericycle Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – MURLEY WILL SUCCEED MARK C. MILLER; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q REV. $895.0M, EST. $882.4M; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Rev $3.5B-$3.64B; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE – AMENDMENT TO MODIFY DEFINITION OF CONSOL EBITDA TO PROVIDE SOME ADD-BACKS FOR ANY FISCAL QTR ENDING DURING MARCH 31, THROUGH DEC 31, 2019; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.89

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold LADR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 54.65 million shares or 3.80% less from 56.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 1,383 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Clarivest Asset Limited Com reported 306,362 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Serv holds 0.03% or 57,982 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 144,648 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Com, Minnesota-based fund reported 300 shares. D E Shaw Inc, a New York-based fund reported 78,069 shares. Boston Prtnrs owns 135,437 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0% or 3,300 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Aperio Group reported 0% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). 17,759 were reported by Next Grp Inc. Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 164,307 shares. Opus Cap Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Jag Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $49,678 activity.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $84.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 23,201 shares to 582,795 shares, valued at $65.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 15,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,565 shares, and cut its stake in Docusign Inc.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77 billion and $8.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 5.00 million shares to 2.50 million shares, valued at $9.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (Prn) by 14.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.00M shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (Prn).