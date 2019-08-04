Ladder Cap (LADR) Shareholder Menta Capital Decreased Stake by $620,823 as Stock Price Declined; Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Cut Its Eqt (EQT) Stake as Share Value Declined

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (LADR) by 56.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 36,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% . The hedge fund held 27,626 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $470,000, down from 64,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Ladder Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 543,476 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 7.43% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 18/04/2018 – Related Is Said to Weigh an Activist Takeover of Ladder’s Board; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q Net $67.8M; 19/04/2018 – Related Would Face Hurdles in Any Bid to Control Ladder’s Board; 17/04/2018 – RELATED IS SAID TO WEIGH AN ACTIVIST TAKEOVER OF LADDER CAPITAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ladder Capital Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LADR); 17/04/2018 LADR HOLDER RELATED REAL ESTATE WITHDRAWS PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys Into Ladder Capital Class A; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Related weighs takeover after being rebuffed to buy Ladder Capital – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Ladder Capital; 17/04/2018 – RELATED REAL ESTATE FUND – DETERMINED NOT TO PURSUE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH LADDER CAPITAL AT THIS TIME, WITHDRAWING PROPOSAL TO BUY LADDER CAPITAL

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 180,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.74M, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $13.35. About 5.38 million shares traded or 19.15% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES 2020 EQM EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $0.5 BLN – $0.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – STREAMLINING TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO BOTH EQM AND EQGP’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES RIC) – THE BUYER IS A REAL ESTATE INVESTOR SPECIALIZED ON OIL AND GAS CLUSTERS, FOUNDED BY NORWEGIAN PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTOR HITECVISION; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII FUND BUYS FACILE.IT FROM OAKLEY CAPITAL; 10/04/2018 – EQT Completes Purchase of Majority Stake in Spirit Commun; Will Combine Assets With Lumos Networks; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – STEVEN SCHLOTTERBECK, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, HAS RESIGNED; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 16/05/2018 – EQT TO SELL MEDTECH COMPANY HTL-STREFA; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DAVID L. PORGES AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. Smith David Joseph bought $320,208 worth of stock or 16,800 shares. McNally Robert Joseph bought $28,574 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Tuesday, February 19. The insider Rice Daniel J. IV bought $21,259. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $118,740 was bought by Smith Jimmi Sue. Centofanti Erin R. had bought 7,765 shares worth $161,745. Cary A. Bray Jr. also bought $24,992 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark holds 258 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement holds 182,934 shares. 124 were accumulated by Shine Inv Advisory. Bancorp Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Strs Ohio owns 12 shares. Kensico Cap Management holds 9.25M shares or 3.78% of its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Ftb Advsr Incorporated reported 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). 87,486 were reported by Deutsche State Bank Ag. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 27,406 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.15% or 1.40 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 612,733 shares. Smithfield Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 200 shares. D E Shaw And Company stated it has 11.70M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0.03% or 60,726 shares.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.24 earnings per share, down 168.57% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -366.67% negative EPS growth.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 14,434 shares to 25,792 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold LADR shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 56.81 million shares or 2.55% less from 58.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Cap Grp Lc invested in 61,449 shares. 46 were accumulated by Sei Invs. Lsv Asset stated it has 3.01 million shares. 2.04M are owned by State Street Corporation. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0% or 202 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Ltd has 0.06% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 36,196 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 1.33M shares. Acadian Asset Lc reported 531,112 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jacobs Asset Management Lc reported 0.51% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Bailard Incorporated owns 18,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 293,092 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer International Gru accumulated 0% or 58,858 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Voloridge Mngmt Lc, Florida-based fund reported 14,375 shares.