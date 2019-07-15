Ladder Cap (LADR) Shareholder Boston Partners Decreased Its Stake by $3.13 Million; Amica Retiree Medical Trust Stake In Cerner (CERN) Was Has Boosted

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (LADR) by 57.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 184,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 137,671 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 321,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Ladder Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.98. About 225,124 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 12.03% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Related weighs takeover after being rebuffed to buy Ladder Capital – Bloomberg; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ladder Capital Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LADR); 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q EPS 53c; 19/04/2018 – Related Would Face Hurdles in Any Bid to Control Ladder’s Board; 17/04/2018 LADR HOLDER RELATED REAL ESTATE WITHDRAWS PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys Into Ladder Capital Class A; 18/04/2018 – Related Is Said to Weigh an Activist Takeover of Ladder’s Board; 17/04/2018 – Billionaire Ross’s Related Cos. Withdraws Bid for Ladder Capital; 17/04/2018 – RELATED REAL ESTATE FUND – DETERMINED NOT TO PURSUE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH LADDER CAPITAL AT THIS TIME, WITHDRAWING PROPOSAL TO BUY LADDER CAPITAL; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Ladder Capital

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $76.08. About 627,125 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 27,909 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $21.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 406,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sykes Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Analysts await Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 9.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.43 per share. LADR’s profit will be $46.69 million for 10.88 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Ladder Capital Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.48 in 2018Q4.