Ladder Cap (LADR) Market Valuation Declined While Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Increased Position; Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) Holder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Stake

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 367,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The hedge fund held 2.12 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.06 million, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.58M market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 145,139 shares traded or 7.95% up from the average. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Multiple New Charter Agreements; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Reports Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2018 and Increases Cash Distribution; 21/03/2018 GLOG0 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP: PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners Enters Into Agreements With New Customer for 2 New Charters Plus Options for Additional 2 Charter; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – FORECAST LNG DEMAND GROWTH WILL DRIVE SUPPLY EXPANSION POST 2020; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Rev $77.1M; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY EARNINGS PER GENERAL PARTNER UNIT $0.64; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million And Repayment Of Intercompany Loan; 11/05/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Election of Director at 2018 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (LADR) by 15.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 90,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% . The institutional investor held 657,390 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, up from 567,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ladder Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.63. About 464,884 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 7.43% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 19/04/2018 – Related Would Face Hurdles in Any Bid to Control Ladder’s Board; 17/04/2018 – Billionaire Ross’s Related Cos. Withdraws Bid for Ladder Capital; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q Net $67.8M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Ladder Capital; 18/04/2018 – Related Is Said to Weigh an Activist Takeover of Ladder’s Board; 17/04/2018 – RELATED IS SAID TO WEIGH AN ACTIVIST TAKEOVER OF LADDER CAPITAL; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Related weighs takeover after being rebuffed to buy Ladder Capital – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys Into Ladder Capital Class A; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q EPS 53c; 17/04/2018 – RELATED REAL ESTATE FUND – DETERMINED NOT TO PURSUE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH LADDER CAPITAL AT THIS TIME, WITHDRAWING PROPOSAL TO BUY LADDER CAPITAL

More notable recent GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “These 2 Preferred Stocks Are Like Coiled Springs, Waiting To Rip Higher, From Gaslog Partners – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP to Assume Commercial Control of LNG Carriers Operating in The Spot Market – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What Sinking Ship Finance Means To Future Ocean Freight Markets – Benzinga” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midstream Flagging Into Earnings Barrage – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GasLog Partners LP Announces Election of Director at 2019 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 664,783 shares to 7.08 million shares, valued at $176.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 21,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,700 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold LADR shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 56.81 million shares or 2.55% less from 58.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associate accumulated 2.33M shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability owns 61,118 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De reported 5,378 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 264,644 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability reported 505,141 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 19,104 shares. Usa Portformulas accumulated 2,675 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Shell Asset Management reported 32,662 shares stake. Strs Ohio reported 24,600 shares. Moody Natl Bank Division invested in 0% or 321 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 333 shares. The New York-based Prelude Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Vanguard Group Inc reported 0.01% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 441,928 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp Incorporated stated it has 144,363 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Cheap Stocks That Make the Grade – Investorplace.com” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ladder Capital Corp.: Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on March 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ladder Capital Corp.: Buying This 7.7%-Yielding CRE Finance REIT Is A No-Brainer – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2018. More interesting news about Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The True Value Of Ladder Capital – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ladder Capital Corp.: Should You Buy The Drop? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 21, 2018.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $49,678 activity.