Laboratory Of America Holdings (LH) Holder Burgundy Asset Management LTD Increased Stake by $313,880; Raytheon Company (RTN) Share Value Rose While Dsm Capital Partners Lifted Position by $582,400

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 2,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 77,236 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 75,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $159.33. About 233,124 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – LabCorp Announces Collaboration with The Recovery Platform to Assist Physicians Treating Patients with Opioid Dependency; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 128% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 5,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $182.63. About 965,164 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stack Fincl Management invested 2.06% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 180,261 were reported by Price T Rowe Inc Md. Montgomery Investment Mngmt has invested 0.64% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.1% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Rbo Ltd Com accumulated 58,160 shares or 2.14% of the stock. 6,042 are held by East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Farmers & Merchants has 0% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 132 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.1% or 1,250 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Gp Ltd Company stated it has 592 shares. Duncker Streett accumulated 3,653 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Company reported 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Fort LP has 0.41% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). The Illinois-based Whitnell Co has invested 0.38% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 1,476 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% or 377,297 shares in its portfolio.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 139,738 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $92.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 14,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,113 shares, and cut its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.23% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Umb Natl Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.59% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Freestone Limited Company invested in 0.06% or 5,601 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company holds 43,985 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.05% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 208,137 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 564,682 shares. Moneta Group Invest Advisors Limited Com holds 104,915 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Mi reported 101,655 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 165,663 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech Inc holds 0.31% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 12,600 shares. Moreover, Regions Financial Corporation has 0.52% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 249,228 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Division invested in 7,778 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation holds 13,926 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar accumulated 6,360 shares. 4,425 are held by Pictet North America Advisors.

