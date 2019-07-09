Laboratory Of America Holdings (LH) Holder Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Upped Stake; Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Increases Holding in Carnival (CCL)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 108.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 14,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,950 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 12,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 4.03M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 29/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Application Deadline is March 31 for VI Carnival Adult’s/ Children’s Parade Troupes; 06/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Voting Rights and Capital; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group Expects 2017 Net Profit About Eight Times Higher Than Year Ago; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: Higher Revenue From Property Development and Investment Buoys Earnings; 03/04/2018 – Holland America Line’s Popular Ready Set Sail Promotion Offers Pre-Paid Gratuities, Reduced Deposits and Exceptional Cruise Fares; 23/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2020 World Cruise Onboard Pacific Princess; 08/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Vietnam; 30/05/2018 – Bend Source: A Carnival with a K

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 2,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,236 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 75,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $175.88. About 752,866 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP – CO, MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM HAVE BEGUN IMPLEMENTING PROGRAM TO STANDARDIZE & OPTIMIZE INPATIENT LAB SERVICES ACROSS MOUNT SINAI SYSTEM; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $2.78, EST. $2.63

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv reported 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Cls Invs Ltd Liability reported 4,018 shares. 103,339 are owned by Gulf Interest Bank (Uk). Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 6,046 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested in 0.34% or 5,000 shares. 26,401 are held by Captrust. Loomis Sayles & Co Lp invested in 0% or 42,518 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Plc reported 2.80M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth holds 443 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Washington National Bank holds 0.01% or 1,190 shares. California Employees Retirement has 0.06% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 882,661 shares. Pinnacle stated it has 253,820 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Cap Intl Sarl holds 0.41% or 65,281 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 629,752 shares.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $513,497 activity. Shares for $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25. PEREZ ARNALDO had sold 2,290 shares worth $119,688.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $692,993 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 BELINGARD JEAN-LUC sold $540,407 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 3,700 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Middleton Inc Ma has invested 0.05% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Charles Schwab Investment Inc accumulated 418,960 shares. Boston Prns invested in 2.74M shares or 0.55% of the stock. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Greenleaf Tru invested 0.06% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc has 1.54% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 717,646 shares. 56,865 were accumulated by Fisher Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 23,448 shares. Smithfield has 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Ameriprise Finance invested in 576,762 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Davenport Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Moreover, Whitnell & has 0.38% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 6,471 shares. Peoples Financial Services Corporation owns 0% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 10 shares. Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.15% stake.

