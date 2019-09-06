Laboratory (LH) Holder Lazard Asset Management Has Raised Stake by $25.72 Million; Edison Intl (EIX) Shareholder Profund Advisors Has Cut Stake as Stock Price Rose

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 6,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 25,184 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 31,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.37. About 115,530 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 04/04/2018 – NJ TRANSIT: WESTBOUND TRAINS WILL BYPASS EDISON & NEW BRUNSWICK; 12/03/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues update on Raven Russia (RUS); 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 10/04/2018 – EDISON WORKING WITH STATE AGENCIES TO CLARIFY FIRE LIABILITY; 16/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters to Host United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Eastern District Drywall and Flooring Olympics in Edison, New Jersey; 09/04/2018 – Edison issues initiation on AJ Lucas Group (AJL); 14/05/2018 – International Stem Cell Corporation is Valued at $34 Million Market Value by Edison Investment Research; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 03/30/2018 12:34 PM; 27/04/2018 – EDISON SPA EDNn.Ml – CLOSING IS EXPECTED AROUND MID-MAY

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp (LH) by 17.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 169,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173.96 million, up from 967,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $170.37. About 31,643 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Laboratory Corporation of America H, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LH); 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB; 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 01/05/2018 – LabCorp Announces Collaboration with The Recovery Platform to Assist Physicians Treating Patients with Opioid Dependency; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America De accumulated 2.57 million shares. Clark Capital Mgmt Grp Inc reported 13,518 shares. Cleararc Capital invested in 0.09% or 7,901 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 1,237 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 5,195 are owned by Retail Bank. Mariner Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 3,384 shares. 59,672 were reported by Stifel. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 25,184 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 43,515 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Blume Cap Management, a California-based fund reported 600 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 5,516 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 0.38% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 692,271 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 101,039 shares.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,485 shares to 34,666 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $577.03M for 11.22 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 26,170 shares to 2,433 shares, valued at $195,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Great Western (NYSE:GWB) by 830,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,825 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invests Lc has invested 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Lathrop Invest Mngmt Corp holds 81,345 shares or 3.7% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 1.28 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited owns 39,546 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Tci Wealth reported 20 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited has 1.04% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 17,640 shares. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru Holding has invested 0.07% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 10,995 shares. Citigroup has 117,338 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp owns 73 shares. Moreover, M&T Fincl Bank has 0.02% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). The New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation has invested 0.66% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Leavell Inv Mngmt Inc reported 0.09% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).