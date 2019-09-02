Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (LH) Shares Rose While Calamos Wealth Management Has Raised Position; Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Shareholder Edgepoint Investment Group Decreased Stake as Stock Declined

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 73,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.34M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.21. About 916,329 shares traded or 25.41% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 12/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ECONOMICS SEES CANADA REAL GDP GROWTH 2.2% IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAW NOTICEABLE DECLINE IN BROKER DEPOSIT BOOK IN 2Q; 17/05/2018 – UK DMO SAYS SCOTIABANK QUITS AS PRIMARY DEALER FOR UK GOVERNMENT DEBT; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 2Q CET1 RATIO 12%, EST. 11.7%; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Net Interest Income C$3.95B; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES 52% PRODUCTIVITY RATIO GOAL FOR 2019; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK PLANS TO IMPLEMENT FCAC REPORT RECOMMENDATIONS: CEO; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank Extends Record Streak in International Banking; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Return on Equity 14.9%; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $3,950 MLN VS $3,728 MLN

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (LH) by 43.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 12,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 41,165 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30 million, up from 28,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $167.56. About 682,044 shares traded or 4.43% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S. and South Korea; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,405 shares to 140,345 shares, valued at $16.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 23,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,636 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 9.78 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 22,412 shares to 10.01 million shares, valued at $749.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 17,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG).