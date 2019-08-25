Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Laboratories & Research. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 161 1.44 N/A 9.09 18.43 Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 137 2.49 N/A 4.52 29.80

Table 1 highlights Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Charles River Laboratories International Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 0.00% 12.5% 5.3% Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 5.9%

Volatility & Risk

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s current beta is 1.05 and it happens to be 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. has beta of 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings. Its rival Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.4 respectively. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 0 2 6 2.75 Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$185.75 is Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s average target price while its potential upside is 11.99%. Meanwhile, Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s average target price is $157, while its potential upside is 25.53%. Based on the results shown earlier, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. is looking more favorable than Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.4% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares and 96.8% of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings -5.94% -4.29% 3.95% 21.07% -2.94% 32.57% Charles River Laboratories International Inc. -3.79% -6.35% -2.05% 10.03% 11.21% 18.87%

For the past year Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings was more bullish than Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. The company offers a range of clinical laboratory tests and procedures, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, PSA, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, HCV tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens. It also provides specialty testing services in the areas of women's health, allergy, diagnostic genetics, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, endocrinology, oncology, coagulation, pharmacogenetics, toxicology, and pain management; and esoteric testing, cancer diagnostics, and other complex procedures. In addition, the company provides drug development solutions, as well as laboratory testing services. Further, it provides its testing services through a sales force to the managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, food and nutritional companies, and independent clinical laboratories. The company has collaboration with university, hospital and academic institutions, such as Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, Boston University, Columbia University, The Mount Sinai Hospital, the University of Tennessee, and Yale University to license and commercialize new diagnostic tests. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery and development services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily genetically and microbiologically defined purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening preclinical drug candidates comprising genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for identification of a druggable target through delivery of preclinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, which comprise bioanalysis, pharmacokinetics, drug metabolism, toxicology, and pathology services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile biopharmaceuticals, and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics and devices that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free fertile chicken eggs and chickens used in the manufacture of live viruses. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, agricultural and chemical companies, life science and veterinary medicine companies, contract manufacturing organizations, medical device companies, diagnostic and other commercial entities, hospitals, academic institutions, and government agencies. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.